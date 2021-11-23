Catholic World News

South Carolina bishop restricts Latin Mass

November 23, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Robert Guglielmone of Charleston, South Carolina has issued new rules restricting the use of the Traditional Latin liturgy in his diocese.



The new rules allow for the celebration of the Latin Mass in designated parishes, but not for the Easter Triduum or for midnight Mass for Christmas. On weekdays the old liturgy is allowed only if another Mass is celebrated in Novus Ordo the same day.



Confirmation and Extreme Unction using the old rite will be banned.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!