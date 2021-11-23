Catholic World News

Papal encouragement to youth: be protagonists in Church’s mission

November 23, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Feast of Christ the King was also the 36th World Youth Day (papal message). During the years in which the major international gatherings are not held, World Youth Day takes place in local dioceses.



Pope Francis addressed his homily to youth during Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica, and offered these additional remarks following his Angelus address.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!