Leading Russian Catholic priest resigns over Moscow church sale

November 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Igor Kovalevskij, the secretary of the Russian Episcopal Conference, has resigned his position in protest of a decision to sell a historic Moscow Catholic church, rather than restore it for worship.



This article was written by Msgr. Kovalevskij’s predecessor, Father Stefano Caprio, who was banned from Russia in 2002.

