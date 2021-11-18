Catholic World News

Moscow Catholics protest sale of church

November 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Muscovite Catholics have posted an open letter on Facebook addressed to Archbishop Paolo Pezzi and all local church authorities, up to the apostolic nuncio Giovanni D’Aniello, to protest the sale of the Church of Saints Peter and Paul,” reports Vladimir Rozanskij of AsiaNews. “It is the main historic Catholic church in the capital; the complex of buildings, used by private individuals for commercial activities, had been requested by Catholics since the 1990s, and was finally partially returned in 2017. However, the Moscow [archdiocesan] curia has put it up for sale for purposes yet to be fully ascertained.”

