Vatican organizes conference on Dante

November 23, 2021

Continue to this story on Exaudi

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Council for Culture, in collaboration with other institutions, has organized a two-day conference entitled Dante e le grandi questioni escatologiche (Dante and the great eschatological questions).



This year is the 700th anniversary of the great poet’s death, and in March, Pope Francis wrote an apostolic letter to commemorate the occasion.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

