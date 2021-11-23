Catholic World News
Vatican organizes conference on Dante
November 23, 2021
CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Council for Culture, in collaboration with other institutions, has organized a two-day conference entitled Dante e le grandi questioni escatologiche (Dante and the great eschatological questions).
This year is the 700th anniversary of the great poet’s death, and in March, Pope Francis wrote an apostolic letter to commemorate the occasion.
