In new book, Cardinal Sarah calls priests to spiritual renewal

November 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Robert Sarah was Prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments from 2014 until February 2021. “Pour l’éternité: Méditations sur la figure du prêtre” (“For Eternity: Meditations on the Figure of the Priest”) was published on November 17.

