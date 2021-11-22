Catholic World News

Papal tribute to Pro Petri Sede

November 22, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Active in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg, the Pro Petri Sede (“For the See of Peter”) Association has raised funds for the Roman Pontiff since the 19th century. In a Latin letter dated October 29 and released on November 20, Pope Francis cited the association’s “work of solidarity and charity . . . against indifference and individualism.”



The Pontiff has named Cardinal Dominque Mamberti, the Prefect of the Apostolic Signatura, as his legate to the association’s 150th anniversary commemoration.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!