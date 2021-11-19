Catholic World News

Pope denounces child labor

November 19, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Child labor is “the robbery of the future of children, and therefore of humanity itself,” Pope Francis said in a November 19 message to a Vatican conference on the subject. “It is a violation of human dignity.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

