Survey: Americans’ support for religious freedom increases

November 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Becket Fund for Religious Liberty has released its third annual Religious Freedom Index.



“Regarding the pandemic and religious liberty, a majority of respondents said that funerals and religious services should be considered essential activities, protected from government closures throughout the pandemic,” according to the public interest law firm. “Respondents were also more likely to support religious exemptions from vaccine mandates in the workplace than they were to oppose them.”

