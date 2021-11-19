Catholic World News

In India, radical Hindus accuse 2 nuns of illegal conversions

November 19, 2021

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh (map), a northern Indian state that is 80% Hindu and 19% Muslim; only 0.2% of its population is Christian. Aid to the Church in Need has interviewed the sisters, who were the subject of an earlier AsiaNews article.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

