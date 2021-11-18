Catholic World News

Supreme Court declines Christian school’s challenge to Oregon’s Covid restrictions

November 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Letting stand a lower court ruling, the US Supreme Court has declined to hear a case in which Horizon Christian School sought to challenge the State of Oregon’s lockdown ban on in-person education.

