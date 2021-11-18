Catholic World News

Missionaries of Charity evacuated 14 disabled orphans from Kabul

November 18, 2021

» Continue to this story on Aleteia

CWN Editor's Note: The Missionaries of Charity met with Pope Francis on November 17; the Italian edition of the Vatican newspaper reported that in Kabul, they were “armed only with Rosaries.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!