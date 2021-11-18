Catholic World News

Vatican organizes conference on eradicating child labor

November 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Eradicating Child Labor, Building a Better Future” is the theme of the two-hour virtual conference, organized by the Vatican COVID-19 Commission of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. Speakers include Cardinal Peter Turkson, Nobel Peace Prize winner Kailash Satyarthi, and FAO chief economist Maximo Torero.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

