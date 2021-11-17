Catholic World News

Pope salutes bishops’ justice-and-peace commissions

November 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis said that justice-and-peace commissions “provide indispensable help to the social ministry of the local churches,” in a November 17 address to a conference of justice-and-peace coordinators, organized by the dicastery for Integral Human Development.

