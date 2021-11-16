Catholic World News

New Orleans archdiocese to pay $1 million fine to settle fraud charges

November 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of New Orleans has agreed to pay a fine of $1 million to settle a lawsuit in which the archdiocese was charged with making fraudulent claims for federal disaster-relief support after Hurricane Katrina.

