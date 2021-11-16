Catholic World News

41 countries ban religion-related groups

November 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Jehovah’s Witnesses and Baha’is are among the most commonly targeted groups, according to the Pew Research Center.



“The Middle East-North Africa region had the highest share of countries (55%, or 11 out of 20 countries in the region) with bans on religion-related groups in 2019,” the report found. “Asia and the Pacific – the largest region in the study, with 50 nations – had the greatest number of countries with bans (17 out of 50 countries, or 34% of the region).”

