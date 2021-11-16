Catholic World News

Armed vandals attack 2 parishes in South Sudan; catechist killed

November 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Tombura-Yambio called for state protection of Catholic institutions following the incidents. South Sudan, a nation of 10.6 million (map), is 62% Christian (and 42% Catholic), 31% ethnic religionist, and 6% Muslim, and gained independence from largely Muslim Sudan in 2011. The nation emerged last year from a seven-year civil war.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

