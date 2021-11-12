Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leadership outlines 7 priorities

November 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, joined by the other members of the Synod of Bishops of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, has written a pastoral letter to the church’s clergy and faithful.



The seven “proposals and priorities” discussed in the letter are “Ongoing Implementation of the Pastoral Plan ‘The Vibrant Parish – a Place to Encounter the Living Christ’”; “Pastoral Conversion”; “Developing networks of communion”; “The Path to Curing Wounds and Healing Traumas”; “Closeness and Practical Attention to the Poor and Marginalized”; “The Christian Family – A Domestic Church”; and “Sense of Mission and Going forth into the World.”

