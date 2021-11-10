Catholic World News

Most American churches adopting online services

November 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Four out of five American religious congregations are now offering “hybrid” services, allowing for online participation, while only 15% offer in-person worship exclusively, according to a new survey by the Hartford Institute for Religion Research.



The study, covering a variety of different Christian denominations, found that more than half (54%) discontinued worship services completely for some period of time during the Covid lockdown.

