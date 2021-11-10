Catholic World News

Burkina Faso Christians face resurgence of terrorist attacks

November 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The West African nation of 20.8 million (map), which has suffered many jihadist terrorist attacks since 2015, is 56% Muslim, 15% Catholic, and 9% Protestant, with 20% adhering to ethnic religions.



“In the last week of October, a total of 147 persons—among them eight pregnant women and 19 children under five—had to flee from two villages on the Niger border,” according to Aid to the Church in Need. “The displaced people, who are seeking refuge in Dori, the capital of Burkina Faso’s Sahel region, explained that many of them had been identified as Christians and that the terrorists were expressly seeking them out to kill them because of their faith.”

