Pope renews plea for Libyan refugees

October 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Echoing a plea made during his October 24 Angelus address, Pope Francis tweeted, tweeted, “I express my closeness to the thousands of migrants, refugees in Libya: I never forget you; I hear your cries and pray for you. We are all responsible for these our brothers and sisters, who have been victims of this serious situation for too many years. Let us #PrayTogether.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

