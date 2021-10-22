Sri Lanka cardinal doubtful Easter victims will find justice under current government

Catholic World News

October 22, 2021

» Continue to this story on Economy Next (Sri Lanka)

CWN Editor's Note: The 2019 Sri Lanka Easter bombings killed 269 people and injured over 500.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!