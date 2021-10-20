Catholic World News

In Karnataka, Hindu militants storm churches, sing against ‘conversions’

October 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The southwestern Indian state of Karnataka (map) is 84% Hindu, 13% Muslim, and 2% Christian. “Routinely every Sunday, Hindu extremists enter churches to chant provocatively Hindu devotional songs in order to intimidate worshippers present,” according to the report.

