Parents still interested in schools with Catholic ethos, Archbishop of Dublin says

October 15, 2021

» Continue to this story on Irish Times

CWN Editor's Note: “We should not shy away from our ethos,” Archbishop Dermot Farrell said during an October 14 Mass for the Association of Patrons and Trustees of Catholic Schools. “We must put ourselves in the public square.”



“We are not naked intellect,” he added. “The school is not a laboratory for facts. Spiritual and moral formation are required, too,”

