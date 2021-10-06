Catholic World News

Do not confuse utility with happiness, Pope tells pontifical academy conference participants

October 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis addressed his message to participants in a conference organized by the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences, on the theme of “Science and Ethics of Happiness: Caritas, Social Friendship, and the End of Poverty.”

