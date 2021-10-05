Catholic World News

Vatican UN observer: law requires commitment to justice

October 05, 2021

» Continue to this story on LICAS.news

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking at the annual Red Mass for lawyers in Washington, DC, Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, the Vatican’s representative at the UN, said that justice requires a rejection of selfish motives. “Even just laws can result in injustice when unaccompanied by a just heart,” he said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!