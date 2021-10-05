Catholic World News

Pope calls for more humane prison life after Ecuador deaths

October 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Commenting on the Guayaquil prison riot, in which 118 inmates died, Pope Francis said, “I pray for them and for their families. May God help us heal the wounds of crime, that enslaves the poorest. And may he help those who work every day to make prison life more humane.”

