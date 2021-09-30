Catholic World News

Vatican foreign minister rues nuclear status quo

September 30, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States, took part in a September 28 UN meeting on the elimination of nuclear weapons.



The prelate expressed gratitude to the 122 countries that have signed the recent Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. “I wish to renew the Holy See’s plea that governments apply the money spent on weapons and other military expenditures [to] establish a global fund that can finally put an end to hunger and favor development in the most impoverished countries,” he added.

