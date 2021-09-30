Catholic World News

Pope laments attacks on Christians in Nigeria

September 30, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In Nigeria’s Kaduna State (map), 44 Christians were killed in nighttime attacks by Fulani herdsmen, according to International Christian Concern.



“I learned with sorrow of the news of the armed attacks last Sunday against the villages of Madamai and Abun, in northern Nigeria,” Pope Francis said on September 29. “I pray for those who have died, for those who were wounded, and for the entire Nigerian population. I hope that the safety of every citizen might be guaranteed in the country.”

