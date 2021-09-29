Catholic World News

Some German Catholics bewildered over Woelki decision

September 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Following an investigation into how he has handled abuse allegations, Pope Francis has granted Cardinal Rainer Mari Woelki of Cologne a leave of absence and has allowed him to remain in office. The investigation found failures in communication, but no evidence of a covering up evidence.



One German theologian commented, “The powers that be get soft and the bishops remain in office and get time-out, which is a slap in the face for the victims.”

