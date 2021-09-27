Catholic World News

Papal encouragement to Focolare bishops in their work of fostering unity

September 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On September 25, Pope Francis addressed bishops associated with the Focolare Movement, which was founded during World War II by the Servant of God Chiara Lubich (1920-2008).

