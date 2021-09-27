Catholic World News

Be ‘welcoming towards others and vigilant over ourselves,’ Pope tells pilgrims

September 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On September 26, the 26th Sunday in Ordinary Time, Pope Francis devoted his Angelus address to the Gospel reading of the day (from Mark 9).



“Jesus’ words reveal a temptation, and offer an exhortation,” the Pope said. “The temptation is that of closedness. . . . And then in the Gospel there is Jesus’ exhortation: instead of judging everything and everyone, let us beware be careful of ourselves! Indeed, the risk is that of being inflexible towards others and indulgent towards ourselves.”

