US House committee approves radical abortion bill

September 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Following nearly five hours of debate (video), the House Rules Committee voted 9-4 in favor of the Women’s Health Protection Act. The US Conference of Catholic Bishops has described the legislation as “the most radical abortion bill of all time” and has urged the faithful to take action against the measure before the full congressional vote, currently scheduled for September 24.

