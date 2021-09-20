Catholic World News

Manila cardinal contracts Covid

September 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Jose Advincula, installed as Manila’s archbishop in June, had been vaccinated with a Chinese Covid vaccine. Bishop Jose Gerardo Alminaza of San Carlos has also contracted Covid.

