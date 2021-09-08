Catholic World News

Visit the border and see the conditions of migrants, nun urges President Biden

September 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In 2020, Time magazine named Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, to its list of 100 most influential people.



“Mr. President, please demonstrate to the world that the words of Jesus — whatsoever you do to the least of my brothers, you do unto me — are the foundation of not only our faith, but of the moral structure of our country,” she said at the conclusion of her op-ed.

