Catholic World News
New Hampshire bishop asks judge to dismiss sex abuse lawsuit against him
September 07, 2021
» Continue to this story on InDepthNH.org
CWN Editor's Note: In July, Bishop Peter Libasci of Manchester denied allegations of abusing a teenage boy in the 1980s.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!