Latin Mass discontinued at North American College

September 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The North American College, where American seminarians study in Rome, will no longer offer the traditional Latin Mass. Father James Checchio, the NAC rector, announced that seminarians will not be trained the celebrate the traditional rite. He explained that a bishop can give permission for a priest to use the traditional liturgy, but that permission extends only to liturgical celebrations in the bishop’s diocese.

