In US, Native Catholic schools chart a new way forward

August 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The residential school system in the US “had a very devastating effect on the family of my mother,” said Father Maurice Henry Sands, a priest of the Archdiocese of Detroit and member of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians. “And the experiences of both of my maternal grandparents in the residential boarding schools continue to have a devastating impact on all of the members of my family to the present day. A number of my cousins were taken away in the ’60s. They called it the ‘Sixties Scoop.’”

