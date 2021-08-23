Catholic World News

Papal prayers, greetings for Waldensian synod

August 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Waldenses (Encyclopaedia Britannica article) departed from the Church’s teaching in the 12th century and later became a Protestant community.



“May all Christians strive to continue generously along the path of full communion, witnessing to the joy of the Gospel and promoting values of justice, peace, and solidarity, with special attention to those who are most disadvantaged or discarded,” Pope Francis prayed.

