Catholics in China told to celebrate Communist Party and forgo Marian pilgrimage

August 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Every community, every diocese has done congresses, performances, theaters, and even pilgrimages to the places of the Communist Party history,” said Father Bernardo Cervellera, editor of AsiaNews for two decades. “But they are forbidden to go on pilgrimage to Our Lady of Sheshan, which is the national sanctuary [shrine] for Our Lady in China.”

