Catholic World News

California diocese will not issue religious vaccine exemption letters

August 16, 2021

» Continue to this story on KSBW-TV

CWN Editor's Note: “I will not issue, and I have directed our clergy not to issue, any Letters of Religious exemption because it would contradict the clear objective teaching of the Catholic Church and Holy See on this matter,” Bishop Daniel Garcia of Monterey wrote in an August 13 letter.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!