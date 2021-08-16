Catholic World News

Bishops in Georgia, Florida, Texas take no position on new voting laws

August 16, 2021

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter

CWN Editor's Note: “The silence is very noticeable, and it’s sad and disappointing,” said Sister Anita Baird, who serves on the board of directors for the National Black Sisters’ Conference.



Michael Sheedy, executive director of the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops, commented, “Not having sufficient expertise to know the true impact of the provisions, it would have been imprudent to take a position. At another level, we expected that if the bills were passed, the provisions would be challenged. In this case, the courts would be better suited to sort things out.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!