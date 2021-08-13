Catholic World News

Archbishop, Evangelical leader decry ‘Big Tech’ censorship of ideas

August 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco teams with Jim Daly, the president of Focus on the Family, in a Wall Street Journal op-ed warning of a “new fundamentalism, enforced by the mysterious rules of Big Tech’s quasimonopoly.” They said that in the censorship of unpopular views, “power displaces liberty and conscience.”



The op-ed was prompted by YouTube’s censorship of a talk by Carl Trueman, a noted Evangelical theologian, discussing perspectives on sexuality. YouTube cited the scholar for “content violation.” Archbishop Cordileone and Daly remark: “Killing freedom in the name of freedom is the Orwellian proposition at work.”

