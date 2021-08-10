Catholic World News

8-year-old becomes youngest person charged with blasphemy in Pakistan

August 10, 2021

» Continue to this story on The Guardian

CWN Editor's Note: The Hindu boy, who faces the prospect of the death penalty, is accused of “intentionally urinating on a carpet in the library of a madrassa, where religious books were kept.” Following the alleged incident, a Muslim mob attacked a Hindu temple.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

