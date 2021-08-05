Catholic World News

China tightening curbs on independent journalists

August 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Chinese government has increased censorship of reporters, claiming that the campaign is directed against “fake news.” The latest drive—which has imposed new restrictions on independent journalists and online outlets—has seen the suppression of reports that flooding in Henan may have claimed more than 10,000 lives; the government has fixed the death toll at only about 300.

