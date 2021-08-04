Catholic World News

Korean Church official opposes revival of nuclear power plants

August 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Nuclear power is emerging as a leading issue in the 2022 South Korean presidential election. In 2011, the president of the Korean bishops’ conference described nuclear energy as a “monster” and a “great disaster which can’t be controlled by any human technology.”

