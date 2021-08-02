Catholic World News

New York archdiocese: priests cannot support Catholics who resist Covid vaccine

August 02, 2021

The New York archdiocese has instructed priests that they should not support parishioners who seek religious exemptions from Covid vaccination mandates.

A July 30 memo from the offices of the vicar general and chancellor of the archdiocese acknowledges that there are pleas from “some Catholics who have a sincere moral objection” to the Covid vaccine because of their use of fetal cell lines taken from abortions. But the memo goes on to note that both Pope Francis and Cardinal Timothy Dolan have encouraged vaccination.

“There is no basis for a priest to issue a religious exemption to the vaccine,” the memo says.

The vicar general and chancellor—Msgr. Joseph LaMorte and John P. Cahill—go on to present a hypothetical case in which an unvaccinated student causes an outbreak of the epidemic at a Catholic school. “Clearly this would be an embarrassment to the archdiocese,” they warn. They add that a priest might be held personally liable for the outbreak.

While allowing that individuals may “exercise discretion” about the vaccine, the archdiocesan officials stated that they must do so without seeking the inaccurate portrayal of Church instructions.” They do not comment on the possibility that an individual Catholic’s sincere moral objections might conflict with the instructions issued by Church leaders.

Apparently referring to the likelihood that parishioners would seek their pastors’ testimony to support their conscientious resistance, the memo concludes: “Our priests should not be active participants to [sic] such actions.”

