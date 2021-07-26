Catholic World News

‘If you share, God will multiply,’ Pope tells pilgrims

July 26, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On July 25, the 17th Sunday in Ordinary Time, Pope Francis reflected on John 6:1-15, the Gospel of the day.



Discussing the gesture of the boy who shared five barley loaves and two fish (John 6:9), the Pope said that such sharing “increases love and allows God to perform wonders. Let us try to share more: let us try the way Jesus teaches us.”



“May the Virgin Mary, who answered ‘yes’ to God’s unprecedented proposal, help us to open our hearts to the Lord’s invitations and to the needs of others,” Pope Francis concluded.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!