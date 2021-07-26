Catholic World News

‘To see, to share, to preserve’: papal homily for 1st World Day of Grandparents and the Elderly

July 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Rino Fisichella, president of the Pontifical Council for Promoting the New Evangelization, was the principal celebrant at Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica on July 25, the 17th Sunday in Ordinary Time and 1st World Day of Grandparents and the Elderly. Archbishop Fisichella read the homily prepared by Pope Francis, who was not present because he is still recovering from surgery.



In his homily, the Pontiff reflected on grandparents and the elderly in light of the day’s Gospel reading (John 6:1-15). “We are grateful to them for the watchful eyes that cared for us, the arms that held us and the knees on which we sat,” he said. “Please, let us not forget about them. . . . . Let us learn to approach them, listen to them and never discard them.”

