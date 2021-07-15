Catholic World News

Spanish court rules government lacked authority for lockdown

July 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Constitutional Court of Spain has ruled that the country’s government did not have proper authority to impose a strict lockdown in response to the Covid epidemic. In a split decision, the court said that the “state of emergency” was not properly authorized. Individuals may not be recover fines they paid for violating emergency rules.

